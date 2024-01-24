EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. 3,415,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,528,401. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.