EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,093 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,093 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP remained flat at $106.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. 210,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,475. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

