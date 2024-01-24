EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.84. 240,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.33 and a 200 day moving average of $157.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.