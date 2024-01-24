EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,383,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 157,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. 111,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,743. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $971.92 million, a PE ratio of -1,109.64 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,879.32%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

