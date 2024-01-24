EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,766,991. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $143.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

