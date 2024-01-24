EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 103,629 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ISMD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. 1,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.40 million, a PE ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $36.04.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

