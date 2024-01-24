EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $952,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.87. The stock had a trading volume of 376,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,488. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.98.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

