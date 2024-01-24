EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $824,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 279.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $78.92. 97,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $80.07.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.