EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. The company had a trading volume of 284,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

