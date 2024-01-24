EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 535 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.04. 10,615,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,640,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $281.18 and a 12-month high of $428.24.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

