EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,750. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80.

The Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF investing in investment-grade, short-term fixed income securities across sectors from issuers around the globe. AVSF was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

