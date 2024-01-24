EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 940 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,558,000 after buying an additional 115,637 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,580,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.19. 356,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,503. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $317.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.86. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.