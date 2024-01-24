Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

