Everscale Trading Down 3.1% This Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Everscale has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $119.54 million and $244,168.64 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,102,523,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

