Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.43.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 548,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,866,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,309,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,912,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.60.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

