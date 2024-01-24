Ethereum Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion and $12.38 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,237.39 or 0.05585924 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00077556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022972 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014444 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,179,114 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

