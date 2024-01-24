ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.15 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and $27.88 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00017873 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,074.16 or 0.99894723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011409 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00208537 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00970556 USD and is down -7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $827.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

