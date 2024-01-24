EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $50,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

