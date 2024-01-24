Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $56.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFSC. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFSC

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,914,000 after buying an additional 93,195,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,260,000 after buying an additional 527,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 205,229 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 152,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 124,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.