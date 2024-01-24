Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Enphase Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.66.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $247.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day moving average is $121.86. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

