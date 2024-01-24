Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Enovis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $59.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. Enovis has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Enovis by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,879,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,920,000 after acquiring an additional 210,358 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enovis by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 292,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 37,858 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovis by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Enovis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

