Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down to $17.86

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $17.22. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 2,358 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Stories

