Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Enerflex Stock Down 2.0 %

EFX stock opened at C$6.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$845.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$778.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.6195426 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -14.49%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

