Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 102,062 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.64% of Encore Wire worth $104,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 572,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.47. 37,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.42. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $138.20 and a twelve month high of $221.91. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIRE. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

