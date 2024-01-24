Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.84

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Enablence Technologies Trading Down 32.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.42.

Get Enablence Technologies alerts:

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.66 million during the quarter.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enablence Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enablence Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.