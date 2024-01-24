Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.69.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $440.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

