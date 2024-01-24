Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after buying an additional 4,075,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.5 %

AWK opened at $126.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.