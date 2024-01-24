Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 38.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.