Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 246 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $304,180,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $185.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.56. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

