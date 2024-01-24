Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,194,000 after purchasing an additional 97,937 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.47. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $122.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

