Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,466,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in MercadoLibre by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,759.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,769.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,588.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,385.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

