ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $201.10 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00017959 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022790 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,052.42 or 1.00065052 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00204994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0240321 USD and is down -13.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $279.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.