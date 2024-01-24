Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Hits New 52-Week High at $202.21

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $202.21 and last traded at $201.01, with a volume of 398983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

