Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EBIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ebix from a “c-” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.23 million during the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.15%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,591,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix in the first quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ebix by 26.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 176,703 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,347,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 169,398 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
