eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,785,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,543. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

