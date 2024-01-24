eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,571,767 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.05% of eBay worth $245,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,955 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 16.8% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $1,065,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.65.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

