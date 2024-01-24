Eagle Materials (EXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP opened at $206.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.79. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $211.01.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

