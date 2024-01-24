Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) & Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Head to Head Comparison

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Dynex Capital pays out 866.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 7.70% -4.20% -0.66% Lument Finance Trust 16.68% 8.16% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Dynex Capital and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dynex Capital and Lument Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lument Finance Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dynex Capital currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.50%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynex Capital and Lument Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $86.69 million 8.21 $143.16 million $0.18 69.78 Lument Finance Trust $53.02 million 2.43 $9.86 million $0.24 10.29

Dynex Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynex Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Dynex Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

