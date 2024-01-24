DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.12

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €37.12 ($40.35) and last traded at €37.04 ($40.26), with a volume of 133035 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.00 ($40.22).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €33.18 and a 200-day moving average of €31.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

