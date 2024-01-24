DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.63-0.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.89.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.4 %

DD stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

