DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DD. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of DD traded down $9.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,143,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,748. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.