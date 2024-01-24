Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

DUK stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.90. 285,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,150. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $103.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

