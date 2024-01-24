Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$47.55 million during the quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.