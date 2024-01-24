Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Trading Up 4.2%

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.16 and last traded at $71.08. Approximately 30,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 172,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.

RDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 19.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,348,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after acquiring an additional 218,605 shares in the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $75,850,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

