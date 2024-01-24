Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 278,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,909,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Get Doximity alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Doximity Stock Down 5.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $61,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Doximity by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Doximity by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 716,547 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.