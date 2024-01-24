Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Cut by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.