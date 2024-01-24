Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.37

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 43195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.
Disco Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.
Disco Company Profile
Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.
