Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.60

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2024

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECLGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.60 and last traded at $77.58, with a volume of 388274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,915,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 13,310.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 26,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,621 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

