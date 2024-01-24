Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.51 and last traded at $117.64. Approximately 718,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,416,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.89.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 351,396 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

