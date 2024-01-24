Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.34

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 16695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,538,000 after buying an additional 2,660,095 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,634 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,877,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,671,000 after buying an additional 832,066 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,528,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,261,000 after acquiring an additional 92,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,389,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

